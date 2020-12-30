Weather Blog: Cold start to Wednesday as the ‘Cold Moon’ shines bright overhead

Hey, Happy Wednesday! Hope everyone is enjoying the week between Christmas and New Year’s when everyone forgets what day it is!

We’re starting off the day pretty chilly, with morning lows back into the single digits and teens as the Cold Moon appropriately shines over the region, our last full moon of 2020!

You might need your sunglasses briefly this morning, but clouds will continue to increase as we watch snow showers approach from the west. There may be a few flakes right around noon, but the bulk of the precip will push in as we head towards sunset.

Most will start off with light snow, but temperatures will continue to rise overnight and the valleys will switch over to a little bit of mix precip and light rain before this system wraps up by daybreak.

Despite much of the precip ending in time for the commute, some residual slushy roads may plague you’re morning drive as snowfall totals will range from a dusting to 3 inches.

An area of high pressure is over head as we usher in the New Year, with quieter weather to go along with it, but 2021 is wasting no time with our first storm rolling in by New Years Day evening, and it’s shaping up to be a messy one!

A warm front push north with an initial burst of snow, but as warmer air moves into the mid-layers of our atmosphere we’ll watch an area of freezing rain and sleet develop. At this point freezing rain will build up to about a tenth of an inch, just enough to make travel tough for folks heading out early Saturday.

Temperatures will continue to rise through Saturday Morning, and any mixed precip will change to plain rain before this system finally wraps up, by Saturday afternoon.

Stay with us for the latest!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley