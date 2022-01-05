Another cold night is ahead for our area. Lows will fall back into the upper 20s and low 30s. A weak disturbance will work its way through bringing the chance for a few flurries and snow showers overnight. Not much in the way of accumulation is expected. Any flurries come to an end early Thursday morning.

Tomorrow will be a cold day overall, but the morning will feel much colder so bundle up when heading out the door for work and school. Clouds will win out for much of the day as well.

Our temperatures for the afternoon will top out in the low to mid-30s. A few breaks in the clouds are possible, but the expectation is clouds hang out for the afternoon.

Thursday is a quiet weather day but it will be colder and a bit gusty as well. Our next system doesn’t arrive until very late Thursday night.

Some light snow is expected for late Thursday night into Friday morning. A system we have been tracking is expected to pass well south of New England. That’ll keep the axis of heaviest snow over parts of southeastern New England and spare us with just lighter amounts.

Of course, if anything changes we’ll keep everyone updated.