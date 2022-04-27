I’m sure there are some folks that like this kind of weather… but I think most of you join me in saying MEH! After the 70’s Monday, today’s forecast is a shock to the system. That damp coolness clings to you, especially with wind chills in the 30’s! Feels more like March!!

MORE SNOW?!?! WHAT!!!! Heads up NEK friends! The snow is coming, just in time for the Thursday AM commute. While most above 1500ft (even outside of the Kingdom) pick up a dusting to 2 inches, northern Essex county and Coos county find more like 4-6″. Heavy wet snow may also knock out power to a few folks!

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley