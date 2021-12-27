Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few flurries. Afternoon high temperatures reach the mid to upper 20’s with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Light snow rolls in around midnight and lingers into the morning Tuesday morning. Although temperatures briefly fall into the low 20’s they spike back up into the low 30’s by daybreak, allowing for some of the snow showers to briefly flip to a wintry mix, making for some slick road during the morning commute.

Tuesday: The wintry mix showers begins to come to an end by mid morning Tuesday, tapering off and becoming contained to the higher elevations of the Northern Greens. Afternoon highs climb to the mid 30’s under partly cloudy skies.

Have a great Monday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley