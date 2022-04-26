The radar looks impressive with a lot of radar but so far we haven’t seen much in terms of precipitation actually reaching the ground.

Temperatures are in the upper 50’s nearing the 60 degree mark, one more mild day before we settle into weather that feels more like the mid-march, than late April.

A wintry mix of valley rain and mountain snow showers roll in under a northwest wind overnight, leading to a few slick road in the North country as we move to the Wednesday AM commute.

The mix of precip continues through Wednesday, leaving the day with a down right raw feel. Especially as high temperatures climb into the mid to upper 40’s

Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley