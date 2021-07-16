Weather Blog: Cool, damp weather for the weekend

We’ve got a few scattered showers and embedded downpours bubbling up for northern zones this morning as a cold front lay draped overhead. The front will continue to sag south bringing the chance for a a few passing showers or downpours, but once it clears by you’ll find drier and sunnier weather on the other side to finish off the afternoon and evening.

Although drier weather will hang around overnight, the chance for showers is rolling back in for Saturday morning especially in southern Vermont. We stay damp Saturday with scattered showers and heavier downpours, it’s a cooler day too with temperatures only climbing into the mid to upper 70’s.

Showers come to an end Sunday and a little bit of clear is possible by afternoon as we climb into the low 80’s

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley