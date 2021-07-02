Weather Blog: Cooler temperatures and rain chances as we kick off the July 4th Holiday Weekend

From one extreme to the other! After a heat wave of 90°+ weather earlier this week, today we’ll be lucky if we find temperatures in the upper 60’s! And rain showers with embedded heavier downpours might make you think about tossing on a sweater underneath that rain jacket! Or maybe that’s just me… I am always cold!

This weekend’s forecast will slowly be improving, like a good bottle of wine- with age!

Today’s forecast is one that the ducks would like! Showers and heavier downpours, and chilly temperatures in the low to mid 60’s! At least you can give the A.C. a little break!

Saturday’s forecast still features rain showers, with a few heavier downpours and afternoon rumbles of thunder, but it’s expected to be more scattered than Friday. Temperatures climb to the upper 60’s to low 70’s, and showers taper off to drizzle by evening- just in time for Burlington’s Fireworks Celebration!

If you are planning on heading to the waterfront for the fireworks, be prepared that the grass might still be wet, so you might want to grab the lawn chairs instead of the picnic blanket to watch the fireworks. I’ll be in rain boots and wearing a jacket as temperatures fall to the low 60’s by 9:30 PM .

The Independence Day forecast is even better with partly sunny skies, I can’t completely rule out a spot shower, but its a low chance! Temperatures remain below average in the mid 70’s

Have a wonderful and safe Fourth of July weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley