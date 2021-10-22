Weather Blog: Cooler temperatures draining in for the weekend

It was a beneficial gulp of rain overnight, some spots saw between a quarter to about a half an inch of rain and we are drying out and quickly clearing out for the rest of the day.

By afternoon skies are trending partly to mostly sunny as temperature fall with cooler air draining in from the north and west. Were in the upper 50’s for breakfast… in the upper 40’s by dinner time.

The weekend forecast, although not perfect doesn’t look awful with partly sunny skies for Saturday and temperatures in the low 50’s. Partly to mostly cloudy for Sunday with a spot sprinkle or mountain flurry possible and temperatures in the upper 40’s to low 50’s

Have a great weekend

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley