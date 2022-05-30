There are a couple of spot sprinkles on the radar just afternoon 11 PM, otherwise its a quiet and cloudy evening.

The cloud and cooler temperatures are rolling in for Tuesday, with an approaching backdoor cold front moving in from the North and East.

That means that temperatures remain steady and cool in the lower 60’s for much of the morning, before briefly touching the 70 degree mark, but that is it! Skies are partly to mostly cloudy, and a sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out.

Two rounds of rain on tap for Wednesday, the first coming from the approaching warm front during the morning, the second from the trailing cold front Wednesday afternoon and evening. Each round is expected to bring heavy rain, gusty winds and some rumbles of thunder. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 60’s

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley