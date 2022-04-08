In just two years the North Country will pause and look towards the sky (with protective solar eclipse glasses of course) as the moon passes in between us and the sun.

You might remember August 21, 2017 where Burlington saw 70% of the sun covered, not a total eclipse, but it still put on a show.

Well fast forward 731 day from today and we’ll all be looking up again, this time the ENTIRE sun will be covered as our area lines in the path of totality!

Hopefully we can have a bit more sunshine than what this weekend’s forecast is expected to provide.

Keep the rain gear handy, especially Saturday!

Have a great weekend!