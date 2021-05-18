Weather Blog: Cranking up the heat mid week

Are you putting the A.C. in the window this week? I know with this heat I’m definitely do it!

Here is how folks felt about it on my twitter:

We’re starting off Tuesday with a little cloud cover, as a handful of spot showers passed through early this morning. As of now the shower chance has wrapped up and skies are slowly clearing out to partly to mostly sunny by afternoon as temperatures make another run towards the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Tonight: Skies continue to clear out, allowing morning lows to fall into the upper 40’s to low 50’s

We are HOT Wednesday under mostly sunny skies with a few fair weather clouds and a spot shower possible in the mountains. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80’s nearing the 90 degree mark in our broad valleys. The record high temperatures for May 19th is 91 degrees so it’s not unheard of to see our first 90 degree day in late May.

Thursday brings a mix of sunshine and clouds with a chance for an afternoon showers or thundershower. Temperatures aren’t quiet as warm as Wednesday, only climbing into the low to mid 80’s

Stay Cool!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley