Weather Blog: Damp and drizzly for Memorial Day

Honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice…

Although the forecast isn’t ideal for this Memorial Day, I think any parades or ceremonies can go off without issue, just make sure you have the rain gear as the chance for drizzle or showers lingers into the afternoon.

We’ll finally find the end of the shower chances this evening as our low pressures system pulls away from the east coast. Clouds will filter out from west to east, meaning the North Country find the sunshine first by mid afternoon, early evening for the Champlain Valley, and after sunset for folks in the NEK.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Tuesday with afternoon spots showers chances, as temperatures are back to seasonable in the mid 70’s.

Mostly sunny and low 80’s for Wednesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley