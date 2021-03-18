Weather Blog: Damp and drizzly weather Thursday

Today: Light rain showers (and a bit of mix for the higher terrain) sinks south through the afternoon. Rainfall totals could reach up to a quarter of an inch in Southern Vermont and New Hampshire, but elsewhere only around a tenth of an inch is expected. Temperatures are still seasonably warm climbing into the mid 40’s.

Tonight: Showers will come to an end as they exit south, and clouds will clear allowing morning lows to fall back into the upper teens. Winds pick up out of the north west at 10-15 mph helping to bring in a chillier airmass for Friday.

Friday: Clouds will continue to clear Friday morning, giving way to a mostly sunny afternoon. But temperatures are cool, only climbing into the upper 20’s to low 30’s.

After one cooler day Friday, temperatures are heading back above average for the first weekend of spring! Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40’s and low 50’s both days!

And that sunshine is continuing! Both Monday and Tuesday of next week look to also be beautiful and sunny days as temperatures climb WELL above average into the upper 50’s to lows 60’s

Happy Thursday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley