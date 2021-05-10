Weather Blog: Damp and showery start to the week

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with spot showers or sprinkles bubbling up by the afternoon. Rainfall remains light as temperatures climb to the upper 50’s to low 60’s

Tonight: Clouds and spot shower chances stick around as temperatures fall to the mid 40’s

Tuesday: Another cloudy day with a couple of spot showers especially for the afternoon, where some of those showers may feature a rumble of thunder or two, and some small pea sized hail.

Wednesday: It’s our transition day, with a lot of clouds and a few spot showers for the morning, but clouds are clearing and showers are wrapping up giving way to partly sunny conditions by afternoon. Temperatures remain cool, in the upper 50’s- around 10 degrees below average.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures in the upper 60’s nearing 70 degrees! The pick of the week!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley