Weather Blog: Day 2 of our heat wave set to break record high temperatures

Yesterday was just day one of our 3 day heat wave, and it was a record breaker!

High temperatures across the region surpassed the daily record high temperatures for June 6th. Burlington’s daily record of 94° had been in place since 1925, but was defeated as yesterday touched 95° in the Queen City.

And we’re not done.

Today will most certainly be another record breaker, as temperature soar into the mid to upper 90’s in broad valleys- the record high for today in BTV is 94° and I’m forecasting 97°!

When extreme heat takes hold of the region, there are a few things you can do to stay cool and stay safe and the number one suggestion is to STAY HYDRATED!

Heat is one of the most dangerous deadly weather phenomena, surpassing flooding and tornados!

Here are a few other suggestions:

We’re a few degrees cooler Tuesday thanks to some cloud cover and spot showers, but still climbing to the upper 80’s to low 90’s.

Finally some relief with temps back into the low 80’s Wednesday, mid 70’s Thursday!

Stay Cool!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley