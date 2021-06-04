Weather Blog: Diving into Summer with warm temps and storm chances

There are a couple of spot showers lingering in Southern Vermont this morning, while the rest of the regions sits under some clouds ( a little bit more sunshine now in the Champlain Valley)

Clouds are planning on fizzling out this afternoon to partly to mostly sunny, as temperatures climb to the upper 70’s to low 80’s. Although most will stay dry a spot shower or two may bubble up this afternoon.

We’re dry and mostly sunny to start Saturday, with a little bit more cloud cover building in for the afternoon. That’s ahead of some stronger storms that rumble through moving south across the international border. Staying weather aware as you’re enjoying the weekend is so important, as these storms could feature gusty winds and small hail, as well as the usual heavy rain and rumbles of thunder.

Storms wrap up quick and we’re back to dry conditions for Sunday, building the heat into the upper 80’s and low 90’s through the afternoon. A quick shower or thundershower can’t be 100% ruled out although most of us will stay dry and sunny… dewpoints in the low 60’s

Temperatures for Sunday are going to be very close to 90, but if we miss the mark… Monday and Tuesday will surely make up for it as temperatures climb to the low to mid 90’s. We need three days in a row to see our first official heat wave of the year, and I think we might just miss the mark!

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley