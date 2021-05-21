Weather Blog: Dodging shower chances for the weekend

Congratulations you have made it to FRIDAY!

Same weather different day, today expect a mix of sun and clouds with isolated chance for an afternoon shower. Just like yesterday we’re also making a run toward the 90 degree mark!

Speaking of yesterday, it was a record breaker! Temperatures in Burlington climbed to 92 degrees, breaking the previous daily record of 91 degree set back in 1975.

Temperatures are once again heading into the 90’s (Maybe breaking or tying today’s daily record of 91 degrees set back in 1911)

The shower and storm chances will be a bit more numerous Saturday, bubbling up for the afternoon some could pack a punch with gusty winds and heavy rain. Most of those are wrapping up after sunset and we’re back to dry conditions overnight.

Scattered shower and thunderstorms are also possible by mid morning Sunday, and lingering through the afternoon. High temperatures climb to the mid to upper 70’s

Back to sunny and seasonable for Monday with temperatures nearing 70 degrees.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley