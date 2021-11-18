Weather Blog: Don’t get used to this warmth! Here comes the cold front!

A very mild start to this Thursday! Thanks to a strong southerly breeze, we’ve started off the morning in some spots in the 50’s!

But don’t get used to it… looming to our west is a cold front that comes crashing through this afternoon with rain showers and a reality check…. back to the 30’s by Friday morning. Unfortunately for snow lovers, most of that cold air is rolling in after the precipitation has exited the region, meaning only the highest mountain peaks see snow flakes.

But there is a chance on the back side of our system for some Friday flakes thanks to a west to northwest wind and some upslope action. Accumulations remain confided to the mountain peaks were only about 1-4″ is expected!

Dry for the weekend!

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologsit Haley Bouley