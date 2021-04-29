Weather Blog: Drizzle, fog, and afternoon rain chances Thursday

It’s a very foggy start to the day, with low hanging clouds and leftover drizzle!

That gray damp and dreary weather will presist through the afternoon as another round of rain reaches the region just in time for the evening drive.

Pockets of heavy rain is possible especially for southern zone, closest to the center of low pressure… but that heavy rain tapers off to scattered showers and drizzle as we move past midnight.

Another wave of energy moves in early Friday morning, bringing another round of steady rain that lasts through the first part of the day.

The rain isn’t falling quite as heavy by Friday afternoon, with just a few leftover showers and plenty of drizzle. Then comes another disturbance moving in Friday evening that reinvigorates the precip chances, while also dragging in cooler air to help transition rain drops to snow flakes in the higher terrain.

Happy Thursday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley