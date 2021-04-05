Weather Blog: Dry air and breezy winds brings an elevated fire risk to the area

Today is not the day to burn the brush and debris from your yard clean up!

A Red Flag warning has been issued for much of Vermont, excluding the NEK and the mountain peaks. A lack of rain, a ton of dry air overhead and breezy winds means that fires can get out of control quickly!

We’re expect a mostly sunny day today… for most of the region. The exception is the Northeast Kingdom and eastern Vermont are dealing with a coastal low pressure system (the one that brought us snow for April fools…) that is back building clouds and a little bit of flurry action into the northeast. Tempeatures are climbing into the upper 40’s to low 50’s and winds are breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph.

Eventually those clouds will encompass the rest of the area as that system moves inland, Tuesday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures in the low to mid 50’s.

That system sags south and clear out the clouds for Wednesday, with sunny conditions through the rest of the week, and temperatures reaching the upper 60’s just in time for the start of the weekend!

Happy Monday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley