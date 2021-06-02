Weather Blog: Dry for now, with much needed rain for Thursday and Friday

What a lovely start to the day! Mostly sunny conditions, temperatures pushing into the 50’s and 60’s, other than a little bit of valley fog it’s blue skies for as far as the eye can see!

Those sunny conditions continue through much of the afternoon, but after lunchtime a few puffy cumulus clouds start to build in, and shower chances are starting to roll in.

Most of the scattered showers are hitting around dinner-time and continue to through early Thursday when they become a bit more widespread in nature.

It’s a soggy start to Thursday, but we’ll find a break from the rain by late morning early afternoon, but another disturbance swings in with another round of storms, that feature heavy rain, and a few rumbles of thunder.

Both Thursday and Friday bring beneficial gulps of rain, with another round of showers and storms for the morning and then again in the afternoon Friday- Rainfall totals for the two days range between 0.25-0.75″ (although they will vary if you get caught under a heavier downpour)

Drier and sunnier weather moves in for the weekend as the mercury soars into the upper 80’s to low 90’s and stays there through the mid of NEXT week.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley