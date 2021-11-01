Weather Blog: Drying out after a soggy weekend

We saw few early morning showers thanks to a frontal boundary that rolled through, even a quick bolt of lightning over the mountain peaks around 6:45 AM.

Now that the boundary has passed through our winds have shifted to the west and remain breezy through the day as temperatures climb to the low 50’s, but wind chills feel more like the 40’s.

That westerly winds will become a big talking point over the next few days as we begin to watch some bands of lake effect precip form over Lake Ontario and work into the Adirondacks and western Vermont.

A weak frontal boundary Tuesday provides the additional push of energy and moisture that those bands need to begin to push off of Ontario and wiggle there way through the Adirondacks. Most below 1500′ will see plain rain, but those living above 1500′ snowflakes may fly if the band lines up over you house… accumulations are expected to be no more than a trace.

We keep the chance for some lake effect bands for both Wednesday and Thursday’s forecast as tempereature for the week ahead remain below average in the 40’s

Happy November 1st!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley