Weather Blog: Enjoy today’s sunshine as showers roll back in for Thursday

WOW that sunshine feels nice!

Mild temperatures in the low 60’s, partly to mostly sunny skies- today is certainly the pick of the week! Enjoy it while it lasts as rain chances roll back in for Thursday…

Clouds move overhead overnight, with a sprinkle or spot shower likely by early Thursday morning as a warm front noses in. Expect mild morning lows as you step out the door in the upper 40’s and 50’s and winds picking up out of the south.

The southernly breeze (around 10-20 mph) helps to send temperatures in the mid 60’s by afternoon. Although Thursday’s forecast isn’t a wash out, were dealing with scattered showers through the morning, before a break in the action rolls in for the afternoon.

We are not done with this system quiet yet as the cold front still has to come through late Thursday night and into early Friday morning, bringing heavier downpours along with it. Rainfall totals range between 0.25 and 0.5″

The rain comes to a quick end Friday morning with some clearing and sunshine by lunchtime!

Have a great Wednesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley