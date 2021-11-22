Weather Blog: Falling temperatures Monday afternoon

Although it looks like a mild start to this Monday, don’t let the 40’s foul you! We’ve got a backward forecast, with temperatures falling through the afternoon.

A narrow band of rain is passing through the Champlain Valley just after 8:30 AM. It’s a quick chance for rain (or a few snowflakes) as a cold front rolls through, behind it we tap into a much colder air mass that slowly drops our temperatures into the upper 30’s

Partly clear skies overnight and the cold air mass in place are enough to send our morning lows into the teens and 20’s.

Some of the chilliest temperatures we’ve seen this season are rolling in for Tuesday with afternoon highs only in the upper 20’s to low 30’s!

And we stay cold (but a bit sunnier) Wednesday as temperatures only make their way into the mid to upper 30’s

Turkey Day features partly sunny skies and a return to seasonable temperatures in the mid 40’s!