Weather Blog: Finally some sunshine!

There are a few spots, especially in the Northeast Kingdom that are waking up to a little bit of flurry activity. Otherwise most are partly to mostly cloudy!

But I have some good news in this forecast! SUNSHINE!

Over the past few days we’ve stuck under a very strong inversion, that has been so low to the surface of the earth that scenes like this one on top of Whiteface have been playing out for skiers and riders heading into the higher terrain. It looks like you’re sitting on top of the clouds!

Now that inversion is still holding tight today, but some dry air will begin to filter into the lower levels of the atmosphere helping to score out some of that moisture and cloud cover, giving way to sunshine!

Today: Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies to start with decreasing clouds by afternoon! Afternoon high temperatures reach the low to mid 20’s with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear! Morning lows fall to the teens and single digits

Saturday: Expect SUNSHINE! Partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing to the mid 20’s

Sunday: An area of low pressure will pass to our south, not bringing us any precip, but instead increasing the clouds cover. Partly cloudy skies by afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 20’s

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley