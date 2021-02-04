Weather Blog: Finally wrapping the snow, and breaking out into SUNSHINE!

After what feels like an entire week of snow, the FINAL flakes are becoming confided to the higher mountain peaks and we’re finally getting a break from the snow AND THE CLOUDS!

I honestly can’t remember the last time we saw sunshine, but it’s happening today! This afternoon! Get those sunglasses ready even if you don’t need them this morning!

Skies will clear out to partly to mostly sunny for the afternoon, as temperatures today remain steady in the upper 20’s to low 30’s

Skies remain clear for the first part of the night, but by day break clouds are moving back in ahead of our next system… it’s not a long break from the snow.

An occluded front or a weakening cold front is tracking north passing through our region by mid-morning (so we make it through most of the morning commute without any issue) and continuing through the afternoon.

Its a quick moving system so most of the snow will wrap up by evening, but expect some slick roads for the evening drive as a dusting to 4 inches is likely.

Snow lingers into the first part of the day Saturday as our wind direction shifts to the south and west, lake effect bands off of Lake Ontario weaving through the area.

Another round of snow is likely Sunday and into Monday, with trends towards a larger system early next week- models have been all over the place, but it’s something we’re watching closely!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley