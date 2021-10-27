Weather Blog: Finishing off the work week with sunshine!

Today: Skies are working on clear out as the messy nor’easter that slammed southern New England pulls away. Afternoon high temperatures climb to the low to mid 50’s and winds are breezy out of the North at 10-20 mph especially along Lake Champlain

Tonight: Partly clear with morning lows in the 30’s and a bit of patchy fog by daybreak

Thursday: Partly to Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50’s

Friday: Another sunny day with afternoon clouds starting to work in from the west. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 50’s

Stormy weather on tap for the Halloween weekend with scattered showers and heavier downpours rolling through the region Saturday. For the most part that system is moving out by Halloween (Sunday) but under a north west winds showers are still possible through the afternoon, but I’m hopeful we can catch a break by the time the trick-or-treaters head out for their candy!

Happy Wednesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley