Weather Blog: Flood and wind threat remains tonight, drying out Saturday

Happy Friday!

A very active weather day across the region. Severe storms have pushed through dropping a decent amount of rainfall. With Flood Watches in place, river levels will begin to rise as snow continues to melt and showers continue into tonight. The Flood Watch remains in place until 8PM Saturday. Winds will be breezy into tonight as well, with Wind Advisories in place, winds from the northwest will be around 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 at times. This expires at 2AM Saturday.

Snow showers may linger into late tonight as this system pulls away and cooler air enters. No accumulation expected. Overnight lows in the 30s. Saturday looks mainly dry with some sunshine but cooler. Highs will peak in the upper 40s. River levels will continue to rise into the morning. Winds will die down from the north at 5-10 mph. Another batch of rainfall moves in Sunday, becoming heavy at times and could lead to another threat for some flooding.

By next week however things start to quiet down with near averege temperatues on Monday along wish some sunshine.