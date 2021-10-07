Weather Blog: Fog, foliage and full sunshine!

The fog is THICK this morning! Winding through our river valleys and along bodies of water, its creating some difficult driving conditions! Watch out for critters, take it slow, and leave your headlights on as you navigate through the fog so other cars can see you!

The fog will fizzle out by mid morning, leaving us with a mostly sunny day, as temperatures are seasonably warm in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Copy and paste today’s forecast for Friday… Morning fog, with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

The weekend forecast does come with a slight uptick in cloud cover, and a few spot sprinkles or showers Sunday, as temperatures return to the mid to upper 60’s, still slightly above average for this time of year.

We are heading towards the foliage “sweet spot” especially for the NEK and mountain peaks! (Once the fog clears out) It’s a great day to grab the camera and snap some beautiful shots of the fruity pebble trees!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley