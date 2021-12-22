It’s a tough start to the day for some, as freezing rain feel along southern zone and road conditions quickly iced up. Numerous slide off, spin outs and crashes have been reported, it doesn’t matter if you have spikes or 4 wheel drive, ice can be impossible to manage behind the wheel. Take it easy, leave yourself some extra time to get where you’re headed and add some extra space between you and the vehicle ahead of you!

This freezing rain, associated with a coastal low pressure system, will pull away by lunch time, and that combined with rising temperatures allows roads conditions to improve. But it isn’t the only system we have working through the region today.

Northern zones are asking: What freezing rain? I have clear skies overhead?

Yeah it’s a very different forecast west of the Greens, but don’t worry, you still have snow chances this afternoon with a cold front passing by. Accumulations range from a dusting to about an inch.

Once that cold front swing through out winds shift to the west at 10-20 mph and cold air funnels in, sending morning lows to the lower teens and single digits… wind chills below zero for some!

Cooler weather remains Thursday despite mostly sunny skies, afternoon highs only climb to the upper teens and lower 20’s!

More light snow Friday morning… afternoon temps are still cool in the lower 20’s!

The weekend forecast was looking very consistent, trending cooler with mostly light snow across the region, but as of this morning’s model runs it looks like Christmas may remain dry… with a messy system for the 26th… To much uncertainty righty now to give exact details, but you know I’m watching it like a hawk! UGH!

Happy Tuesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley