Weather Blog: Frost Advisory tonight, sunshine and warmth Thursday

Happy Wednesday everyone!

Another afternoon of scattered showers and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Showers begin to taper off this evening as clouds depart the region through tonight. Lows will fall into the mid to lower 30s, for this reason the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for portions of Vermont, New Hampshire and the North Country in New York from 2am-8am Thursday. Temperatures in the range of 32-36 degrees could cause damage to sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

We warm up quickly though into Thursday with highs peaking in the mid to upper 60s along with mostly sunny skies to start. A few afternoon clouds develop as a weak boundary moves through around dinner time. This will also bring the possibility for a few showers around 5-8pm. Keep this in mind if you have any dinner plans outside! Otherwise it is dry into early Friday with highs even warmer, peaking in the lower 70s to end the work week.

Shower chances arrive again into the weekend but look very scattered in nature. Have a great evening!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn