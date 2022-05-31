Tonight we might find a few hit or miss showers and heavier downpours but the really widespread and heavy rain arrives for many just in time for the commute (especially over the North Country)

A complex of showers and thunderstorms are expect to arrive by daybreak in the Saint Lawrence River Valley, making it’s way into the Champlain Valley by mid to late morning… grab the rain gear! It’s going to be a soggy Wednesday! Storms will mostly feature heavy rain, but some rumbles of thunder and gusty winds are possible.

The second round of rain arrives with the cold front, with another round heavy downpours, rumbles of thunder and gusty winds for the afternoon. When all is set and done we receive anywhere between 0.5-1.0″ inches of rain

Have a great evening!