Weather Blog: Gusty winds and rising water Friday evening

Periods of heavy rain, and fog has plagued our Friday morning! Make sure you grab the rain gear because were not done with the rain quiet yet!

We’ll see a little break from the rain around noontime, but its a very quick break as a broken line of stronger showers and storms will rumble through between 1 pm and 5 pm. Some of those storms could features gusty winds, heavy rain and even small hail!

Warm temperatures, melting snow, and rain… it’s the spring flooding trifecta! Living in low lying areas along any of these rivers? Stay on guard for rising water tonight and through Saturday morning!

The rain will taper off to some scattered as the front departs the region, but that’s when the winds begin to ramp up out of the northwest helping to drain in cooler air that could provide the northern mountains with a fresh coating of snow.

Those winds will be especially strong in eastern Vermont and the Upper Valley where power outages can’t be ruled out! Make sure you’re devices are charged and you know where the flash light is.

We dry up by Saturday morning, but another round of rain rolls in for Sunday with another quarter to a half an inch expected meaning we’ll be watching the rivers once again Monday morning.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley