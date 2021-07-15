Weather Blog: Hazy hot and humid Thursday

Welcome to our sunniest day of the week… although with all the fog this morning it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be the sunniest of days. As we head toward mid morning, most of that fog will have burned off leaving partly to mostly sunny skies and steamy temperatures in the upper 80’s nearing 90 degrees by afternoon. Skies my appear a bit hazy thanks to some wildfire smoke over head!

Beautiful and sunny conditions slowly fade away this evening as a cold front begins to approach the Saint Lawrence River Valley. Shower and heavier downpours will trek to the east slowly fizzling out to a few showers and sprinkles as it reaches the Champlain Valley, and the Northeast Kingdom.

A couple of showers will sag southward slowly through the day Friday, as skies are partly sunny and temperatures climb to the low to mid 80’s.

Happy Thursday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley