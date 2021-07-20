Weather Blog: Hazy skies and PM showers and storms

Skies are hazy this morning thanks to wildfire smoke that has trekked all the way from the Pacific Northwest across the country and into the Northeast. Those who are sensitive to poor air quality (if you have asthma or another lung condition) should take it easy today!

Showers and storms bubble up this afternoon helping to improve smoky conditions as a cold front washes the smoke south. Some shower/storms could be on the stronger side with a classic gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning.

Storms will come to an end later tonight as we head past midnight, but clouds and drizzle/showers to linger through Wednesday, even a few garden variety storms for the morning.

Once that low pressure system departs the gulf of Maine and Thursday- Saturday’s forecast looks beautiful! The only exception is a spot chance for a shower Friday. Temperatures are slightly below average in the upper 70’s

Happy Tuesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley