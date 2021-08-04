Weather Blog: Hazy skies and spot mountain showers Wednesday

Today: Partly to mostly sunny skies with some haze from wildfire smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere. A few more clouds and an afternoon spot shower in possible in the higher terrain as temperatures climb to the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Thursday: A split forecast with partly sunny skies over western portions of Vermont and through the Northern Country, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few scattered showers. Afternoon high temperatures reach the low to mid 80’s.

Friday: Back to partly to mostly sunny skies as high temperatures reach the low 80’s