Weather Blog: Heat and humidity with afternoon showers

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, with a few periods of high thin cirrus clouds filtering out the sunshine a bit. Temperatures are once again warm, climbing into the mid to upper 80’s in the valleys, low to mid 80’s in the Northeast Kingdom and Adirondacks. By afternoon a few spot showers may bubble up in the higher terrain, and a rumble of thunder or two can’t be ruled out.

Tonight: After sunset showers come to an end and skies are partly clear. Morning lows are in the upper 40’s to low 50’s

Friday: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a couple of spot showers bubbling up for the afternoon. A couple of those showers may linger overnight, as afternoon highs are cooler, climbing to the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Saturday: A few of those spot showers lingering around daybreak, but most are wrapping up for the morning as skies remain partly sunny. Another round of showers and storms bubble up for the afternoon as temperatures reach the upper 70’s

Sunday: Partly sunny skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon, some could be stronger as a cold front passes by. Afternoon high temperatures reach the upper 70’s

Monday: Mostly sunny. Seasonable with temperatures in the upper 60’s to low 70’s

Have a great Thursday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley