Weather Blog: Heavy rain, strong winds for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

Today’s forecast is a calm one, with a little bit of sunshine peaking out during the morning and a few light snow showers passing through northern zones during the afternoon. Temperatures climb to the low 30’s

Let’s step through the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day forecast:

Poor Santa and Rudolph will need to plan to have rain gear as they’re delivering presents over the northeast!

No weather worries for folks getting any last minute shopping done Christmas Eve morning, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies to start the day, with temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s.

After 12 PM scattered rain showers will start to pick up for folks living in the North Country and the Saint Lawrence River Valley, but not quite reaching Vermont and New Hampshire, just some light drizzle expected there. Winds will also start to ramp up out of the south and southeast at 15 to 25 mph with gusts beginning to reach 40 to 50 mph. Those winds will continue to blow strong overnight before settling down a bit Friday morning.

As we head past sunset, rain showers will become more widespread and heavy, and start pushing eastward overspreading the rest of the region. Temperatures will max out in the upper 40’s and low to mid 50’s around midnight Friday morning, meaning that the high temperature for Thursday will happen at 11:59 PM and the high temperature for Friday will happen at 12:00 AM.

Rain will continue to fall through Christmas morning, if you are planning to travel to family (be sure to follow Covid-19 guidelines) have the rain gear handy as you head out! We finally transition to some light snow by Friday Afternoon, as temperatures fall from the 50’s in the morning to the 30’s by evening. Winds will also settle down, still remaining a bit breezy through the afternoon out of the south at 15 to 20 mph.

As this system is cruising through our region, the threat for flooding and power outages will increase, especially as folks wake up Christmas Morning.

Starting with the flooding threat right now Southern Vermont has 1-2 feet of fresh snow on the ground which when melted down equates to about 1-2 inches of water. The combinations of that melting snow and 0.75″-2.0″ of rain will send some of our area river to the edge of their banks if not into minor to moderate flood stage. Some of those waterways include Otter Creek at Rutland, the Pemigewasset River at Plymouth and the Mettawee River at Granville NY.

The threat for power outages isn’t as high as we were seeing yesterday, as winds are looking to stay in a more southerly direction, verse a south and eastly direction which would mean downsloping on western slopes. That being said we will still see gust up to 40+ mph and the threat for isolated power outages still exist, so make sure the generators are gassed, and the electronics are charged!

Still wiggle rooms for changes so be sure to check back for the latest update as we move into Christmas Eve!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley