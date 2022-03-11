One piece of our incoming winter storm for the weekend will begin to move in today. It’s a warm front that we will be monitoring as it lifts north across New England and into southern Canada. That boundary will come with mostly cloudy skies, light south winds, isolated rain/snow showers, and mild readings in the upper 30s to low 40s. There may even be a few upper 40s to low 50s in southern VT/NH. Otherwise, today will remain pretty quiet in comparison to tomorrow.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for late tonight through Saturday night as the real action gets set to arrive during that time frame. We will not find ourselves on the backside of this system until we reach early Sunday morning.

We are anticipating a light rain/snow mix to break out in earnest by sunrise on Saturday followed by a quick transition over to some moderate to heavy snow by the mid-morning on Saturday. It isn’t until late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning that the snow really begins to shut off and winds start to pick up. Northwest winds will gust 20-40 mph from time to time.

Snowfall totals will average 8-12″ across the Adirondacks, Greens, and Whites. The valleys will pick up anywhere between 4-8″ with amounts likely closer to the 8″ mark. Why the shrinkage in numbers since yesterday? The storm has shifted farther east, taking with it the higher totals. Nevertheless, this will still be a high impact storm with poor travel conditions, possible power outages, and blowing snow through Sunday. Stay safe and weather aware.