Weather Blog: Heavy wet snow leads to power outages in south and eastern Vermont

A mixture of rain and heavy snow is falling this morning, but thankfully for commuters, road temperatures have been a bit too warm to severely impact driving conditions. That being said if your are heading out still exercise caution as a few slick or slushy spots are possible!

VT Outages is reporting around 1700 Vermonters without power as of 8:30 AM, most of them out of Windsor County. No surprise- look at how much the heavy wet snow is sticking to the power lines in Mount Holly!

So far snow totals haven’t been wild, as we said, the highest accumulation are in the higher terrain above 2000 ft.

The snowflakes will become more confined to the higher terrain after lunchtime today, flipping to rain in the lower elevations. Light showers or drizzle lingers through the evening, wrapping up past midnight.

It’s a grey start to Saturday, and another cool, below average day is expected, maybe a little bit of sunshine peaking out by sunset. Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds with showers rolling in by evening.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley