Weather Blog: Here comes the relief from the heat and humidity!

You didn’t need an alarm clock this morning! Mother nature had you covered! Look at the boomers that rolled through with a ton of lightning and thunder and heavy rain that made for some tough visibility at times!

Now we are watching the frontal boundary slowly sink south, eventually taking away the heat and humidity!

But for now- IT IS SOUPY OUTSIDE!!!! The dewpoints are high, temperatures are warm and the rain we saw earlier this morning was like dumbing cold water on a hot pan. The steamy weather isn’t sticking around for much longer… bye bye humidity by this afternoon!

Once the front passes through and the winds will flip to the northwest, and dewpoints will plummet back into the comfortable range this afternoon!

We remain dry and sunny for Thursday with temperatures in the mid 70’s and dewpoints in the 40’s! Refreshing!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley