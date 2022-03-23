A mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and even snow overspreads the region… falling generally pretty lightly with a few pockets of moderate precipitation roads will begin to get slick in Eastern Vermont, and the Adirondacks as we move toward the morning commute.

Take it easy and take it slow! Try to leave yourself a few extra minutes to scrape off the windshield, lay down some sand on the front porch and drive way, and to keep speeds down as you’re driving into work tomorrow!

By lunch-time the icing threat will recede into the higher elevations, just as the precip begins to taper off for the afternoon.

Although we find a drier period for the afternoon, the rain picks up again by evening with showers and embedded heavy downpours.

Most of that precip should pull away by Friday mid morning, although a few lingering showers stick around off and on through out the day. More rain and snow showers chances for the weekend.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley