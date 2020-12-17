Snow continues to pile up across Southern Vermont and New Hampshire

Don Houghton shovels the snow from a section of sidewalk on Elliot Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., during Winter Storm Gail on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

The first major snowstorm of the season left the Northeast blanketed in snow, setting records in some areas.

In Southern Vermont and New Hampshire, we’ve seen snowfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour. Hazardous road conditions were reported in multiple states, causing dozens of crashes in New Hampshire, Connecticut and eastern New York.

New York State police said a snowmobiler was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on I-787 in downtown Albany early Monday.

Visibility is low, roads are snow covered, and road crews are trying to keep up with it. That being said, if you’re able to stay home today, it’s a good idea! Stay off the roads and give the crews room to get ahead of this thing!

Here are some of our snowfall totals so far! If you have any reports to add, please send them to us at News@mychamplainvalley.com!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

The Associated Press contributed to this report.