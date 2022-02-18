The snow is wrapping up and road conditions are slowly improving Friday afternoon. Temperatures are remaining steady in the 20’s and teens and skies clear to a bit of sunshine before sunset.

Overnight we’re partly to mostly clear as we fall back into the single digits above and below zero, but with wind chills feeling more like the teen and single digits below zero… it’s a bitter start to the weekend.

Skies are partly to mostly cloudy Saturday and we have a few passing snow showers with a clipper system… some could pack a punch with gusty winds and low visibility.

Quiet weather for Sunday with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 30’s

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley