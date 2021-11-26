Weather Blog: Incoming storm to bring a upwards of a foot of snow for the mountains

“Since we’ve no place to go…Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow” That’s my advice for this evening!

Right now most of us are seeing plain rain, but as temperatures fall tonight we’re flipping to some flakes.

Snowfall totals are highly depended on elevations as the mountain peak stick with snow throughout the entire storm, the valley floors only have a short window of time between when the flip to snow happens and when the end of the storm come through.

Avoid the roads if you can later tonight, its a great night to stay inside light a fire in thee fireplace and maybe put up the Christmas tree!

Here is a more localized look at those snowfall totals through Sunday Morning! Great snow for some of our mountains opening weekend!

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

