Weather Blog: July 2020 becomes the warmest month on record for Burlington

Good Friday everyone!

July has come to an end and it has officially become the warmest month on record in Burlington, Vermont. The average air temperature in the month of July was 76.9 degrees (as of July 30th), beating out the old record of 76 degrees set back in July of 2018. So far this year we have seen eighteen 90+ degree days. The all-time record in one year is 26 days, so we will see if the warm trend continues into August.

Forecast wise we are quiet into the weekend. Mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday shower chances arrive with a few afternoon thunderstorms possible. Monday showers arrive as well, then all eyes are on the Tropics as Hurricane Isaias moves its way up the eastern coastline. Right now it is too soon to say if it will have a major or minor impact on the region, as the cone of uncertainty covers most of New England. A shift further out to sea would mean little to no rainfall for us and quiet conditions, a more inland track would mean heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and potential flooding risk. Right now it looks like 1-2.5″ of rainfall is possible, but this will change drastically as we get closer and fine-tune the track.

Overall, we will continue to track this into the weekend as models agree more, this will allow us to get a better idea on the track and impacts to our region. Weather-wise in the short term, enjoy the sunshine Saturday, grab the rain gear Sunday, and into Monday. Have a wonderful weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn