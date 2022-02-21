Today skies are partly to mostly cloudy, and with a passing cold front there is the chance for a little bit of light snow or freezing drizzle. Temperature make there way into the upper 30;’s and lower 40’s

Other than a few light areas of wintry mix we’re mostly cloudy into Tuesday morning, with temperatures dipping back into the mid top upper 20’s.

Rain rolls in towards the afternoon Tuesday, and although it is mostly a rain event, some cold air hangs on to the eastern half of Vermont and the CT River Valley allowing for a brief window of mixing before they warm above freezing. Winds are expected to be quite gusty, out of the south especially overnight and through early Wednesday.

Although rainfall totals remain less than an inch, our rivers are still swollen from the rain late last week. so we will be monitoring the threat for flooding and ice jams especially as they crest Wednesday.

Quieter weather is expected for Thursday, but temperatures have fallen off into the lower 20’s

Watching a for a snow storm Friday!

Have a great Monday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley