Weather Blog: Kicking off Town Meeting Day with bitter wind chills

What a wild 24 hours of weather is has been!

Yesterday we saw high temperatures reach the low 40’s, but as an arctic front and snow squalls rolled in by afternoon, temperatures began to freefall! Today we’re waking up in the single digits above and below zero, a solid 20° to 40° temperatures difference from 24 hours ago!

How did we have such an incredible temperatures swing? Well it was helped out mainly by the wind! We call it cold air advection, that cold air comes rushing in from the north thanks to a northwest wind that was strong overnight! Here are some of our top wind gusts!

My house was making some weird creaking noises last night, and I had to chase the grill cover down the yard! Winds are settling down now, but keep a watch for down trees & lines as you’re out and about this morning. Around 1000 Vermonters are waking up in the dark this morning!

Wind chills are brutal as those winds continue to crank… between -15° and -25° degrees. If you have to work outside today, bundle up! Extra layers are you’re best friend!

Does it get much worse than this? Well you could be on top of Mount Washington this morning… yep you read that right- the current wind chill is -80°

The worst of this weather is overhead now, and things will start to improve this afternoon as temperatures climb to the upper teens and low 20’s, wind chills settling in the single digits as winds settle to 5-10 mph.

Overnight we’ll watch as a clipper system passes along the international border, bringing a dusting to 2 inches of snow and lingering into the morning drive Wednesday. That clipper will also help to moderate our temperatures- climbing into the upper 30’s by afternoon.

Expect cooler temperatures in the upper 20’s Thursday, under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Stay warm!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley