Weather Blog: Lake effect sprinkles or mountain flurries Tuesday

Now that we have wrapped up the month of October and the final numbers are in we can officially say that it was a warm one, cracking into the top 5 warmest Octobers on record (#4 on the list)

Although November is starting off with seasonably cool temperatures it’s not forecasted to stay that way. Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day outlook shows above average temperatures across the northeast!

Today’s forecast brings a batch of some lake effect valley sprinkles or mountain flurries (above 1500′) trailing down wind of Lake Ontario under a southwest wind (that’s much lighter than yesterday). Accumulations will stick to the mountains, and shower chances remain very isolated that not many folks actually see a lot of precip.

As our winds shift to the northwest with an approaching disturbance overnight our lake effect action evolves into some mountain enhanced upslope rain/snow showers, even a little bit of mix could reach the lower levels of our valley.

This disturbance also comes with a reinforced shot of cooler air with temperatures for Thursday only climbing into the low 40’s with high pressure bringing sunshine!

Have a great Tuesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley