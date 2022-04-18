Conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly overnight, with snowfall rates easily reaching 1-2″/hr. at times. Even with warm pavement temperatures, we’re still anticipating a difficult morning commute, mostly thanks to the intensity and density of the snow making it hard to see the road in front of you. Snowfall rates remain high through 7 AM before tapering off.

Here is what we’re expecting for snowfall totals across the region:

Northern New York Snow Totals

Northern Vermont Snow Totals

Southern Vermont Snow Totals

On top of the heavy wet snow, we’re also expecting gusty winds to put a strain on our power lines and tree limbs which could cause isolated to scattered outages, mostly for the western slopes of the Green Mountain, and the Northeast Kingdom. Secure any loose outdoor items, and don’t forget to charge your electronic devices!

Stay safe, especially when shoveling and out on the roads!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley